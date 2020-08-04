Report claims Cristiano Ronaldo considered switch to PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo was considering a shock move to French champions PSG before the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports in France.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 and won his second Serie A title in a row with the club during the restart, finishing the season with an impressive 31 goals.

According to France Football however, Ronaldo had been largely underwhelmed by Juventus’ performances before the restart and was considering a move away from Turin.

The report outlines that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had his heart set on a move to PSG and dreamed of playing alongside both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

France Football claim that Ronaldo is a huge fan of both players and ‘adores’ Mbappe, and the addition of Ronaldo to that front line would have made it the most formidable in world football.

Ronaldo also has an affinity for Paris having captained his country Portugal to the European Championships there in 2016.

It is understood that Ronaldo’s frustrations at Juventus came to the boil in one particular game in the Champions League in October where Juventus defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1.

Ronaldo had a below par game that night and reportedly realised that Turin did not have the same attraction as Madrid or the Premier League.

He pictured himself playing elsewhere with one source telling France Football that Ronaldo’s chances of a departure from Turin were ‘very probable’ before lockdown.

The coronavirus pandemic has likely put a stop to any exit for Ronaldo this summer while Juventus were able to re-find their form and clinch the Serie A title once again.

Ronaldo and Juventus will be hoping they can overcome a one goal deficit in their Champions League last 16 tie against Lyon having been defeated in the first leg in France.

They will face each other on Friday night with the winners taking on either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the quarter-finals.