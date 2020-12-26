Cristiano Ronaldo named best Premier League transfer of all time

This is an incredible list.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £12 million move to Manchester United in 2003 has been voted the greatest Premier League transfer of all time by Sky Sports.

The Portuguese winger was just 18 years of age when he arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon and initially struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

During his time at United however Ronaldo became a superstar, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League as well as the Ballon d’Or in 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo would go on to continue his ascent to the top of world football after moving to Real Madrid, however his arrival at United is, according to Sky Sports, the Premier League’s greatest ever transfer.

Sky Sports’ Transfer Show picked the list with Cristiano Ronaldo just piping Thierry Henry’s switch to Arsenal from Juventus and Eric Cantona’s move from Leeds to Man United to the top spot.

Roy Keane’s transfer to Man United from Nottingham Forest was fifth on the list with current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s switch from West Ham to Chelsea rounding out the top five.

Some of the more recent moves included Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk’s respective transfers to Liverpool as well as N’Golo Kante’s transfer to Leicester City, however it was Cristiano Ronaldo who took home the top spot.

Sky Sports’ top 20 list can be found below.

20. Petr Cech (Rennes to Chelsea)

19. Sergio Aguero (Atletico Madrid to Manchester City)

18. Eden Hazard (Lille to Chelsea)

17. Patrick Vieira (AC Milan to Arsenal)

16. David Silva (Valencia to Manchester City)

15. Gianfranco Zola (Parma to Chelsea) 14. Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool) 13. Dennis Bergkamp (Inter Milan to Arsenal) 12. N’Golo Kante (Caen to Leicester City) 11. Mohamed Salah (Roma to Liverpool) 10. Alan Shearer (Blackburn to Newcastle United) 9. Vincent Kompany (Hamburg to Manchester City) 8. Wayne Rooney (Everton to Manchester United) 7. Sol Campbell (Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal) 6. Didier Drogba (Marseille to Chelsea) 5. Roy Keane (Nottingham Forest to Manchester United) 4. Frank Lampard (West Ham to Chelsea) 3. Eric Cantona (Leeds to Manchester United) 2. Thierry Henry (Juventus to Arsenal) 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP to Manchester United)

