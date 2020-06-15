Name The Players From These Countries To Have Scored The Most Premier League Goals

How well do you know your Premier League goalscorers?

Each of these footballers have scored more times in the division than any other player from their native country.

We have given you 23 countries and you have six minutes to name the player from each nation that has scored the most goals in the Premier League.

To help you along the way we have of course included the country each player hails from as well as the Premier League clubs each featured for.

Good luck and let us know how you do. If the quiz fails to load click here.





Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name only one footballer to have been sent-off before the age of 18 in the Premier League.