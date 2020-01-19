QPR Boss Heaps Praise On Conor Masterson After MOTM Display

Ireland U21 international defender Conor Masterson made his full league debut in QPR’s 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Masterson had featured in Rangers’ 5-1 win in the FA Cup against Swansea two weeks ago before coming off the bench against Brentford last week for his first league appearance.

Up against Leeds, one of the division’s most dominant sides, Masterson excelled keeping a clean sheet – only QPR’s third in the league this season – and winning the club’s man of the match award.

The 21-year-old joined QPR in the summer following his release from Liverpool but had found opportunities at Loftus Road difficult to come by.

A spate of defensive injuries, however, meant that Masterson has been given his chance and manager Mark Warburton was quick to praise his attitude when the defender’s opportunity arrived.

“Things happen for a reason. We’ve had Yoann out, Angel Rangel out and Toni out, so we were very thin,” he said in quotes reported by West London Sport.

“We’ve been lucky with our forwards keeping fit but we’ve struggled defensively. He was asked to plug a gap, did really well and you need to take the chance when it comes along.

“He’s a young player and the challenge he was presented with, we had to give a lot of thought to it. Is it the right challenge and one he can rise to, or is it one that the young player crumbles under?

“He did well against Swansea and did well in the second half at Brentford. He deserved to start. A lot of thought went into that. Toni Leistner was fit.

“You saw Conor’s response. He was excellent. The most pleasing thing for me was that he thoroughly enjoyed it. He loved it.

“He loved playing, he loved the competition and the challenge. All credit to him.”

Masterson had been linked with a loan move away from the club at the beginning of January but Warburton outlined that his current run in the team means it’s unlikely that he leaves in the window.

QPR currently sit 14th in the Championship following their win over Leeds.