Conor Hourihane linked with surprise transfer to Turkey

The Ireland midfielder has been linked with a surprise exit from the Aston Villa.

Conor Hourihane still has one year left on his deal at Villa Park, but according to the Turkish media, in reports from Birmingham Live, he could be on his way out.

Hourihane linked with move to Turkey

The report states that Hourihane’s agent has been in contact with Turkish clubs Besiktas and Trabzonspor this summer to offer his player’s services.

Both clubs are said to be interested in finding out more about a potential deal. Hourihane, meanwhile, is reportedly open to a move.

The 29-year-old made 34 appearances for Aston Villa last season and scored seven goals, as he helped Dean Smith’s side to avoid Premier League relegation.

A move to Trabzonspor could be the more likely of the two options. Former Chelsea and Birmingham City midfielder Eddie Newton is currently in charge of the club and is aware of Hourihane.

The Cork-native was recently selected in Stephen Kenny’s first Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their UEFA Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Hourihane’s career in England

Hourihane joined Aston Villa from Barnsley in 2017 and has scored 28 goals in 145 appearances for the club across three and a half seasons.

He began his career in England with Sunderland before moving to Ipswich. However, he failed to make a senior appearance for either side.

Hourihane dropped down the divisions and found success at League Two Plymouth Argyle. He then made a move to Barnsley, where he scored 32 goals in 126 games.

The midfielder also became a big part of the Ireland national team, most notably under Mick McCarthy in 2019.

Hourihane made nine appearances for Ireland under the former manager. He scored his one and only international goal in McCarthy’s first home game in charge against Georgia.

Read More About: aston villa, conor hourihane, Premier League, turkey