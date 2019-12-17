Conor Hourihane On The Scoresheet As Villa Down Liverpool’s Youngsters

Aston Villa were comfortable winners over a very youthful Liverpool side as they advanced to the League Cup semi-finals with a 5-0 win at Villa Park.

Fielding a team with an average age of just 19 years and 182 days old, Liverpool were never really expected to trouble the much more experienced Villa side away from home.

Liverpool though started the brighter of the two and looked much more settled in the early exchanges, 16-year-old Harvey Elliot forcing Orjan Nylaand in the Villa goal into a smart save before Herbie Kane once again tested him after the home side failed to clear a corner.

Villa though managed to turn the tide in the 14th minute when Conor Hourihane’s free-kick evaded everyone in the Liverpool penalty area including his Irish compatriot Caoimhin Kelleher and found the back of the net.

It's been a brilliant start from this youthful Liverpool side, but their early toils are undone as Conor Hourihane's free-kick evades everyone on its way into the back of the net!

The home side then grabbed a second shortly after, this time Kelleher could do little as Ahmed Elmohamady’s cross from the right took a wicked deflection off Morgan Boyes and nestled into the Liverpool goal.

The gulf in experience between the two sides was evident throughout much of the first half although the youthful Reds continued to attack, Elliott looking the most likely to make something happen.

Dean Smith’s side though put the game safely to bed before the break, Jonathan Kodjia latching onto Jota’s through ball and confidently finding the net to make it 3-0.

Kodjia’s second and Villa’s fourth of the first half followed not long after, when he latched onto Elmohamady’s smart cross from the right to again beat Kelleher.

The second half in truth began similarly to the first, with Liverpool looking lively and once again calling Nyland into action, with the Dane making a tremendous reactionary save to deny Kane.

Villa had chances to extend their lead 20 minutes into the second half, Trezeguet first seeing his deft clip past Kelleher cleared off the line before hitting an effort just over the bar shortly afterwards.

Bizarrely Liverpool dominated in most of the statistics throughout the game and probably deserved a goal for their efforts while Villa worked effectively on the counter, Kelleher being forced into saves from both Trezeguet and Henri Lansbury.

The consolation did almost come in the 85th minute and again it was the talented Elliot who was involved, his knockdown found Tony Gallacher whose volley was well kept out by Nyland.

As Liverpool pushed late on, Villa again hit on the counter as substitute Wesley broke his recent goal drought by finding the net to make it 5-0.

In the end it was an admirable effort from Liverpool’s youngsters who will surely see many of the side go onto have very bright futures in the game.