Connor Ronan Completes Loan Move To League One Blackpool

League One side Blackpool have completed a loan move for Wolves and Ireland Under-21 midfielder, Connor Ronan, until the end of the season.

Ronan spent the first half of this season and the second half of last season on loan at Slovakian side DAC Dunajska Streda where he made 33 appearances.

Blackpool currently sit 13th in League One with the Irish midfielder set to bring some added attacking prowess to Simon Grayson’s side.

Ronan has made 13 first-team appearances for Wolves but is no stranger to League One having had spells with both Portsmouth and Walsall.

“Connor’s an exciting player and the type of player that we’ve been missing this season,” said Grayson on Blackpool’s website.

“A lot of people speak highly about him and he’s had some good experience out in Slovakia, as well as internationally for Ireland at under-21 level. We’re looking for him to get on the ball, pick a pass and add something different to the squad.”

The 21-year-old has indeed been impressing at international level featuring frequently for Stephen Kenny’s side as they look to qualify for the European Championships for the first time.

Ronan will return to English football with much more experience under his belt given his time in Slovakia and will be keen to prove himself following disappointing spells at Portsmouth and Walsall.

Speaking to Pundit Arena in May during his time with DAC Dunajska Streda Ronan outlined that before his move to Slovakia he had not been keen on a loan move back down the divisions.

“I didn’t want to go back down to League One or League Two again, because it hadn’t worked out as planned. So, it was a bit of a risk going out there, but I’d like to think it paid off.”

“I went back to Wolves, trained there for a few weeks and was just kind of waiting on them to tell me what was happening really. There were a few clubs in England interested and then the Slovakia one was mentioned, which I didn’t really know much about at the time.

“So, I had to have a look into it and a look into the league and how they played. And it kind of fit into what I wanted to do. They were second or third in the league, looking to compete and they were playing good football and keep the ball on the deck – which is what I was looking for. It was something different.