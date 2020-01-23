Comedy Event Raises €465,000 For Liverpool Fan Sean Cox

A comedy event at the 3Arena in Dublin raised €465,000 for Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who suffered life-changing brain injuries after being attacked by Roma fans in April 2018.

Over 8,000 fans, including Cox and his family, attended the sell-out gig on 10 January to watch an all-star line-up which included the likes of John Bishop, who organised the event, Michael McIntyre, Dara Ó Briain, Deirdre O’Kane, Des Bishop, Jason Byrne, Joanne McNally and Tommy Tiernan.

Cox was left with serious brain injuries after he suffered an unprovoked attack outside Anfield before Liverpool’s Champions League game against Roma almost two years ago.

Commenting on the event, Sean’s wife Martina Cox said:

“That night in the 3Arena was a special one for us all, especially Sean. He is a huge fan of John Bishop and of comedy generally. Sean knew that his comedy heroes along with the 8,000 people in the arena were all there to support him.

“I haven’t seen Sean laugh like that since the attack, it has done him such good.”.

“On behalf of Sean and I, our children and Sean’s brothers and sisters, we want to offer our most sincere thanks to John Bishop, the comedians who performed on the night, Aiken Promotions, the 3Arena and the many other people and companies who were so generous with their time and services.

“A phenomenal amount of money was raised through the generosity of so many. We don’t take it for granted and it will be used very carefully to make sure Sean has the medical care and support he needs”.

Comedian John Bishop, who organised the event and has met Sean and the Cox family on a number of occasions since Sean’s attack, added:

“What happened to Sean could have happened to any of us and I have been hugely impressed by the strength and dignity of the Cox family. I just wanted to do something to help and to allow people an opportunity for a good night out, at the same time showing them how much support there is for Sean”.

“The line-up was amazing and everyone was keen to be involved from the moment I called them. The audience in Dublin is always special but that night it was another level. The quality of the show mixed with the genuine goodwill in the room for Sean, Martina and the family made it a night that will live in the memory for a long time”.

Following the hugely successful comedy event in the 3Arena, funds raised for Sean Cox since his attack in 2018 total €2.75 million. A decision has been taken by the Cox family, in conjunction with the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust, to wind-down the public fundraising that has taken place over the past 18 months.