Cillian Sheridan Joins Polish Top Flight Club On 18-Month Deal

Irish striker Cillian Sheridan has joined Polish top division side Wisla Płock on an 18-month contract following a spell in Israel.

Sheridan had previously been with Israeli side Kiryat Shmona who play in the country’s top flight and had scored four goals and grabbed three assists in 2o games.

The former Irish international is no stranger to Polish football having spent three seasons at Jagiellonia Białystok where he scored 20 goals in 62 games in all competitions before departing for Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand.

Sheridan’s career has constantly seen him travelling from country to country with successful spells in Cyprus with APOEL Nicosia and Omonoia Nicosia and Bulgaria with CSKA Sofia on his CV.

The striker has experience in both the Champions League and the Europa League as well as winning three caps at international level for Ireland.

Wisla Plock are currently 8th in the Ekstraklasa after 20 games but only sit eight points off top of the table Legia Warsaw.