Chris Waddle Believes Troy Parrott Could Be ‘Perfect’ Back-Up For Harry Kane

Former Tottenham and England winger Chris Waddle has outlined that he believes Jose Mourinho should turn his attention to Troy Parrott in Spurs’ search for a back-up to Harry Kane.

Parrott and Kane are the only recognised strikers currently on the books at Tottenham with many feeling that they require more depth in that area.

The Irish international has only been used sporadically by Jose Mourinho since his arrival at the north London club, despite the Spurs boss handing him his Premier League debut in December.

Parrott is currently out of action since the league’s restart after getting his appendix out, however Waddle believes the 18-year-old could be utilised as legitimate back-up to Harry Kane in the striker’s position.

He outlined that it might be difficult for the club to sign a striker in their prime due to the acceptance that they would be second choice behind Kane, making Parrott the ideal fit.

“The biggest issue is up front, and I think Mourinho has two options; he either puts his faith in Troy Parrott and gives him an opportunity or he looks to bring in a more experienced striker who will know he is not going to play every week,” he told Racing Post.

“Parrott is out after having his appendix removed but there could still be a role for him to play.

“A hungry youngster would be perfect because Spurs are not going to be able to attract a 23-year-old who wants to be playing in the first team every week.

“Kane came through the youth system and seeing Parrott do the same would be ideal. The alternative is to sign someone like they had when Fernando Llorente was at the club. There must be a host of strikers who are coming towards the end of their careers who would love one last big move. One or the other has got to happen.”

There is no date set yet for Parrott’s return from injury however he will be hoping he can feature at some stage in Tottenham’s four remaining Premier League fixtures.