BBC pundit Chris Waddle tips Man United to win the Premier League

Former Tottenham winger Chris Waddle has predicted Manchester United to win this season’s Premier League title ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The BBC pundit was one of 25 asked to pick their top four ahead of the new Premier League season. Waddle was the only one to opt for Man United in first with the rest siding with either champions Liverpool or Manchester City.

Man United finished third in the league last season after an excellent spell of form following the restart. They added Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek to their squad with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood expected to improve again this season.

Waddle feels that United could ‘spring a surprise’ and claim what would be their first league title since the departure of Alex Ferguson in the 2012/2013 season.

“There are a lot of games jammed into this season and I am looking at the teams with the biggest squads as the ones who will do well. I don’t think Liverpool will cope,” he told BBC.

“City will, of course, but I just have a sneaky feeling United will spring a surprise. They already have a lot of quality on their books, and they might sign a couple more.”

Waddle opted for City in second and Liverpool in third with Chelsea taking the final Champions League spot.

Almost all of the pundits had the same top four of Man United, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea in varying orders while Joleon Lescott and Ian Wright had Arsenal in their selections.

Mikel Arteta’s side began the season in impressive fashion beating newly promoted Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Mikel Arteta the perfect start to the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool begin the defence of their title against Leeds on Saturday, while Manchester United and Manchester City must wait until next weekend before getting underway.

