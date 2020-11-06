Chris Sutton fumes as Celtic star caught on phone during Europa League loss

“That is totally, totally unacceptable!”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton was left fuming after Hoops forward Mohamed Elyounoussi was caught on his phone after being substituted in his side’s 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Celtic looked lacklustre again as they fell to a heavy defeat in Prague. The Hoops now sit bottom of their Europa League group with just one point from their opening three games.

Pressure is mounting on Celtic boss Neil Lennon following a poor start to the season, while the attitude of certain players has also come under fire.

Forward Mohamed Elyounoussi, who was taken off in the 59th minute, was seen on his phone in the stands during the game, with Sutton believing it shows the Norwegian isn’t fully committed to the club.

“What I question is the players’ commitment,” Sutton said of Celtic on BT Sport. “There’s a player sitting in the stands this evening on his mobile phone, that is totally, totally unacceptable!

“That’s scandalous. Is he committed to the cause, is he committed to the club? Totally unacceptable.

“I’d fine him two weeks’ wages for that.”

Sutton continued his criticism of Celtic outlining that he felt the Scottish champions ‘bottled it’ in Thursday night’s game.

“That was one of the most gutless displays from a Celtic team,” Sutton added. “I know a lot of Celtic fans are saying Europe doesn’t matter this year, I’m sorry, it absolutely does. You play for Celtic, you want to compete in Europe

“Celtic quite frankly did not compete in any way, shape or form. It’s a dressing room where you have to question a lot of the players, a lot of the characters.

“We see Leigh Griffiths come on the pitch, get his goal but I look at his attitude all season and I think Leigh Griffiths is a brilliant option for Neil Lennon – he can’t be bothered to get himself fit. He sums this Celtic dressing room up.

“I thought they chucked it. They were patchy in the first half, had a little spell in the second half but they bottled it.

“That quite frankly isn’t good enough. There’s a way to lose a game. Teams feel they can get at Celtic and this Sparta Prague team battered them.

“Pathetic, pathetic. I haven’t seen this bad a display in a long time. It was bad enough against Rangers but this was a step down if at all possible.”

