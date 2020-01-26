Can You Name This Chelsea XI From Their 04/05 Title Winning Season?

In the 2004/2005 season, Chelsea and new manager Jose Mourinho took the Premier League by storm as they romped to their first league title in fifty years.

Mourinho joined the Blues having led Porto to the UEFA Cup and the Champions League in the previous two seasons and had an instant impact at Stamford Bridge.

Over the course of the season, Chelsea won 29 games, racking up a then-record 95 points while only losing only once – a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Perhaps the most impressive record Chelsea broke that season, and one that still stands, is only conceding 15 goals across the 38 game season, with their watertight defence almost impossible to breach at times.

The game in which Chelsea and Mourinho secured their first title in 50 years was a 0-2 away win against Bolton on April 30th 2005.

But what did Chelsea’s starting XI look like that particular afternoon?

You have five minutes to name Chelsea’s starting team from that day.

The only clue we have given is the squad number of each player. (You just have to enter their surnames in the box below).

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

