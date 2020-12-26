Chelsea reportedly identify Erling Haaland as summer transfer priority

Chelsea have reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as a top target for next summer’s transfer window.

According to the Sky Italia, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has already told the board at Stamford Bridge that Haaland is to become the club’s top target in the summer.

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund for £17 million from RB Salzburg in January 2020 and has already scored 33 goals in just 32 games for the club, with the 20-year-old set to be one of the most sought after assets in world football.

Lampard has reportedly made it clear that Haaland is the club’s number one target despite Chelsea spending £53 million on striker Timo Werner earlier this year.

Werner has failed to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge since his arrival in the Premier League scoring just four goals in the league.

If Chelsea do pursue Haaland’s signature they would no doubt face stiff competition from a host of European giants who are also eyeing up a move for the Norwegian striker.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have both been linked with a move for Haaland while Manchester United and Manchester City could also be in the running.

Pep Guardiola will likely look for an out and out striker in the summer as they look to replace Sergio Aguero who will eventually depart the Etihad while there is also the fact that Erling’s father Alf-Inge played for City during his career.

Haaland‘s current deal runs until the summer of 2024, meaning Dortmund have no obligation to sell however speculation has been rife that there is a release clause in his contract reportedly worth £65 million that comes into play in 2022.

