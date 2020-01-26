Charlton Reportedly Keen On Loan Move For Troy Parrott

Championship club Charlton Athletic are reportedly set to offer Troy Parrott the chance of first team football by way of a loan move from Tottenham this January.

According to a report from The Daily Star, the Addicks are keen to bring the 17-year-old striker to the Valley on a deal until the end of the season as they browse the market for options up top.

Parrott was handed his Premier League debut by manager Jose Mourinho last month. But he has not even made the bench for Spurs since their Champions League dead rubber against Bayern Munich on December 11th – despite an injury to Harry Kane over the Christmas.

This means that, given the fact that he hasn’t featured for the club’s Under-23s recently either, a loan move away from Tottenham could be on the cards, with Charlton an option.

Lee Bowyer’s side currently sit 20th in the Championship but injuries throughout the season to the likes of Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne have meant that they require numbers upfront.

Troy Parrott looks unlikely to get a chance to excel under Jose Mourinho, but there’s an argument to suggest that he will outlast the Portuguese coach at White Hart Lane | @RobRedmond10https://t.co/hpg1RWgQ0v — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 26, 2020

Charlton have also been linked with a loan move for Parrott’s international compatriot Adam Idah from Norwich.

Although Daniel Farke had outlined that he may not be keen on letting him leave the club.

A loan move does look like the most logical next step in Parrott’s career despite Mourinho’s previous reluctance to let him leave the club.

Speaking last week, the Tottenham boss claimed that he feels the young striker is not yet ready for regular first-team football.

“I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes he can minutes.

“I’m not saying he’s not able to have minutes, but to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody to be replaced, I don’t think he’s ready at all.”

Parrott recently made his Irish senior debut starting in Mick McCarthy’s side’s 3-1 win over New Zealand in November. A move to play more regular first-team football could put him in contention for selection come March’s crucial Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia.