Championship Clubs Reportedly Interested In Signing Aiden McGeady

A host of Championship clubs are reportedly interested in signing Irish international winger Aiden McGeady after the 33-year-old was told he could leave League One side Sunderland.

McGeady was Sunderland’s player of the season in 2018/2019 when the Black Cats were beaten in the playoff final, scoring 11 goals and notching up five assists in 34 league games.

He had begun this campaign in promising fashion having signed a contract extension before the start of the season but was informed by manager Phil Parkinson last month that he no longer has a future at the club.

“It is a decision I have made. I wanted to tell Aiden and his agent early so they can look elsewhere in January, Parkinson told the media in December.

“It is not a decision I have taken lightly but I am confident it is the right decision. It is a mix of both on the field and off the field that has led to this decision.

“The unity of the dressing room is paramount to the club going forward,” he continued.

“We have got a good set of lads and they are pulling together. It can get better and we need to work on that but there is a core of very good lads.”

It has emerged that several clubs are interested in signing McGeady with The Sunderland Echo reporting that Championship trio Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are all thought to be keen.

The report also outlines that fellow League One side Blackpool are interested in McGeady but that his wage demands are likely to be too high for the club.

McGeady hasn’t featured for Sunderland since November 26th, scoring in their defeat to Burton Albion and has been training with the U23s as of late.

He last played for Ireland in the 5-1 hammering against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in November 2017. McGeady earned 93 caps, and scored five goals, for Ireland.