The UEFA Champions League may have been out of our lives for almost six months, but it is now back in full swing.

After an extended campaign, we have reached the semi-final stages, with four teams looking to end the most unusual season on a high.

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig

The French champions were the first side to reach the last four after they defeated Italian underdogs Atlanta in the quarter-finals.

They were made to sweat for it though, as they scored two late goals, from Marquinhos in the 90th minute and Eric Maxim-Choupo Moting in the 92nd minute.

Their opponents RB Leipzig surprised many with a 2-1 win over heavily favoured Atletico Madrid thanks to goals from Dani Olmo and Tyler Adams.

The German side have been one of the stories of the tournament and play some wonderful football under Julian Nagelsmann. But they will have their work cut out for them against Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar may have missed chances against Atlanta, but his overall performance was excellent and his pass to Choupo-Moting for the winner proved just how valuable he can be.

The Brazilian is certainly one to watch in this tie.

As for RB Leipzig, the likes of Olmo and Marcel Sabitzer will look to cause problems going forward. However, their key man against PSG is likely to be defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 21-year-old was exceptional in the victory against Atletico at the heart of Leipzig’s defence. He will be handed the unenviable task of keeping PSG’s star-studded forward-line quiet.

Prediction:

RB Leipzig’s run to the last four has been incredible, but PSG look mentally stronger than those of previous years. Expect their firepower to be too much for their German opponents.

Bayern Munich vs Lyon

A massive game in the other semi-final which sees the all-conquering Bayern Munich take on Lyon.

Munich embarrassed Barcelona and Lionel Messi in the quarter-final and steamrolled Chelsea in the previous round making them one of the favourites for the title.

Their opponents Lyon caused an upset by beating Manchester City in the quarter-final as they look to reach the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in their history.

If Lyon are to do that though they will have to stop the phenomenon that is Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish frontman has netted 13 times in the competition this season, scoring a remarkable 54 goals across all competitions.

Bayern have quality all over the pitch. Left-sided youngster Alphonso Davies is another to look out for but Lewandowski has become their key man.

Should Bayern reach the final, expect him to be one of the key reasons.

Lyon, on the other hand, have proven they have quality of their own as they showed against Manchester City. Memphis Depay is undoubtedly their main man, but he is still recovering from a long-term injury and his yet to re-find his best form.

Houssem Aouor is attracting attention from European football’s elite and against City, the attacking midfielder looked worthy of the hype.

He’ll be key to a Lyon upset.

Prediction:

Lyon proved they belong at this stage of the competition by beating City. However, Bayern’s dismantling of Barcelona was as impressive as it gets. Expect no one to stand in the German side’s route to the final.

