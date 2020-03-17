Champions League & Europa League Finals Postponed Until End Of June

The Champions League and Europa League finals have been postponed until the end of June following the coronavirus outbreak across Europe.

Spanish publication Marca are reporting that UEFA have made the decision after conference calls with its 55 member associations, the board of the European Club Association and the board of the European Leagues.

Having explored the details and various scenarios, the last week in June has been selected for both games with June 24th the date set for the Europa League final and June 27th for the Champions League equivalent.

The videoconference outlined that the finals would have to be played before the 30th of June with certain players contracts ending on that date, but the games being scheduled then would mean that football would have to return to some normality sooner than most expected.

The news also comes just after the Norwegian FA confirmed the postponement of the European Championships that were scheduled for this summer, until the summer of 2021.

The decision by UEFA to push the tournament back a year is to allow the leagues across Europe to finish out their campaigns in the summer following the decimation of the footballing calendar that the coronavirus has caused.

Euro 2020 had been scheduled for 12 cities across Europe, including Dublin, and was set to begin on June 12th of this year.

UEFA’s Nations League and the European Under-21 Championships are also scheduled to take place next summer.

more to follow.