Remaining Teams Learn Their Fate In Champions League & Europa League Draws

The draw has been made for the quarter-finals and the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League with the remaining clubs learning their fate.

Only four of the eight teams have been decided due to the suspension of the campaign in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and PSG have all qualified while the other four spots will be taken by the winners of Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Barcelona vs Napoli, Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Juventus vs Lyon.

Manchester City will go into their second leg with Real Madrid 2-1 up and if they can see out that tie, then they will face either Lyon or Juventus, with the French side having a 1-0 lead over their Italian rivals after the first leg.

RB Leipzig, who comfortably defeated Tottenham in the last 16, will face Liverpool’s conquerers Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

The winner of Napoli and Barcelona, which is currently 1-1, will face the winner of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with the German champions 3-0 up after the first leg.

Newcomers Atalanta will face PSG in the final game of the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals, one of either Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus or Lyon will face either Napoli, Chelsea, Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

In the other game the winner of RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid will face the winner of PSG vs Atalanta.

The full draw is as follows;

Quarter Finals:

Real Madrid/Manchester City v Lyon/Juventus

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea/Bayern Munich

Atalanta v PSG

Semi Finals:

Real Madrid/Manchester City/Lyon/Juventus v Napoli/Barcelona/Chelsea/Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig/Atletico Madrid v Atalanta/PSG

The remaining Champions League last 16 matches will be played on August 7/8, while the Europa League last 16 games will be played on August 5/6.

Due to the pandemic, the games from the quarter-finals onwards will be played as a straight knockout and will be held in one host country which will be Portugal.

The dates for the Champions League 2019-20 mini knockout tournament are:

Quarter-finals: August 12 – August 15

Semi-finals: August 18 – August 19

Final: August 23

The draw for the Europa League quarter-final and semi-finals also took place and with one foot already in the last eight after a 5-0 win over Lask in the last 16 first leg, Manchester United will face İstanbul Başakşehir or Copenhagen.

Wolves are 1-1 with Olympiacos heading into the second leg of their last 16 tie and they will face the winners of Sevilla’s game with Roma.

Quarter Finals

Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

LASK/Manchester United v İstanbul Başakşehir/Copenhagen

Inter Milan/Getafe v Rangers/Leverkusen

Olympiacos/Wolves v Sevilla/Roma

Semi Finals

Olympiacos/Wolves/Sevilla/Roma v LASK/Manchester United/İstanbul Başakşehir/Copenhagen

Inter Milan/Getafe/Rangers/Leverkusen v Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk/Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

The dates for the remaining games are as follows;

5–6 August: Round of 16 (second legs at home teams’ stadiums; single-leg ties in Germany)

10–11 August: Quarter-finals (Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen)

16–17 August: Semi-finals (German venues to be confirmed)

21 August: Final (Cologne)