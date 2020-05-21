Quiz: Name The Players With The Most Champions League Appearances

How well do you know your Champions League mainstays?

Last week we asked you to name the top scorers in Champions League history, however this time we’ve decided to switch gears to appearances.

You have a total of eight minutes to name the 20 players with the most Champions League appearances since the tournament’s first season in 1992/1993.

To give you a hint we’ve included the amount of appearances each player made as well as the clubs they represented in the competition.

Good luck and let us know what score you get. If the quiz fails to load below click here.





