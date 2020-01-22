Can You Name The Celtic Starting XI From The 2003 UEFA Cup Final?

In 2003, Celtic came within touching distance of winning their second major European trophy when they faced Jose Mourinho’s Porto in the UEFA Cup final.

The Scottish side had conquered the likes of Celta Vigo, Stuttgart, Boavista and even Liverpool on their way to the final in Seville where they faced an impressive Porto side on the rise.

Martin O’Neill’s men performed well in the final, with extra-time and the once popular ‘silver goal’ needed to separate the two sides after 90 minutes.

In Mourinho’s side that contained the likes Deco, Ricardo Carvalho and Paulo Ferreira, it was Brazilian striker Derlei whose goal in the 115th minute meant that the Portuguese side left the Estadio de La Cartuja with the silverware.

The Porto side may have been full of familiar names, but what about Celtic’s starting XI on the night?

We’re giving you five minutes to name as many of the starting team as possible and have provided each player’s squad number to give you a hint.

If the quiz question does not display properly, just click here.





