Celtic Slam Sky Sports Following Misquoted Alfredo Morelos Interview

Celtic have released a statement hitting out at Sky Sports after arguing that they found inaccuracies in the translation of an interview with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos sat down with Sky Sports last week which was translated from Spanish with subtitles, with one particular line from the striker, about his treatment from Celtic fans, being translated to say, “afterwards it was very frustrating to hear the crowd screaming at me. They were saying offensive and racist words.”

Celtic however argued that Morelos did not say this and that the translations were inaccurate calling for an investigation from Sky Sports into the interview, which has now been removed from their website.

Celtic’s full statement was released on their official club website and read as follows;

“Celtic Football Club has today asked Sky Sports to conduct an investigation into an interview broadcast yesterday, which accused Celtic supporters of racist behaviour.

“Translations provided to Celtic Football Club have shown inconsistencies between the words spoken during the interview broadcast and the subtitles used by Sky Sports.

“In particular, and most concerning, while the broadcaster used the following subtitle on screen: “Afterwards it was very frustrating to hear the crowd screaming at me. They were saying offensive and racist words.”

“Mr Morelos does not use these words anywhere within the extended interview which has been broadcast across Sky’s platforms.

“Celtic FC has asked Sky Sports to clarify their position on this matter.

“Celtic, a club open to all since its inception, abhors racism. Our consistent stance is that wherever racism exists it should be tackled head on. Celtic will always investigate any report of racist behaviour and take appropriate action. This is a standard which all clubs should meet.

“Celtic needs no encouragement to pursue racism, particularly as players and management at the club have suffered abuse persistently over the years. The seriousness of such cases has been confirmed with the prosecution and criminal convictions of some of the perpetrators.

“Celtic is proud of the wonderful reputation earned by its supporters over many years in many countries and at home. The club owes it to them to act in a responsible, dignified and professional manner and to treat racism with the seriousness it deserves.”

A Sky Sports spokesperson told The Daily Herald;

“We are aware of concerns raised about the content of the interview with Alfredo Morelos. While we are checking those we have removed the material from all our platforms.”