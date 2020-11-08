Celtic forward Mohamed Elyounoussi bounced back from a difficult week by bagging a hat-trick for the Scottish champions against Motherwell.

Elyounoussi was criticised in midweek when he was caught on his phone after being substituted in Celtic’s Europa League defeat against Sparta Prague.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton questioned Elyounoussi’s commitment while manager Neil Lennon outlined that the incident would be dealt with.

Elyounoussi started the game against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership and finished with a very impressive hat-trick as the Bhoys ran out 4-1 winners.

The victory will no doubt relieve some of the pressure that had been mounting on Lennon after Celtic’s difficult last few weeks.

The Scottish champions lost the first Old Firm Derby of the season against Rangers and currently sit bottom of their Europa League group following the defeat to Sparta Prague.

“It was a big misunderstanding,” said Elyounoussi of being on his phone in the stands in midweek. I let my feet do the talking. This is the best way to respond. In the end I just focused on the game and on my teammates.”

🗣 "I let my feet do the talking" Mohamed Elyounoussi reacts to scoring a hat-trick after being caught on his phone during Celtic's Europa League loss midweek pic.twitter.com/Ew8LNGqXbG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 8, 2020

“What I question is the players’ commitment,” Sutton said of Celtic on BT Sport in midweek. “There’s a player sitting in the stands this evening on his mobile phone, that is totally, totally unacceptable!

“That’s scandalous. Is he committed to the cause, is he committed to the club? Totally unacceptable.

“I’d fine him two weeks’ wages for that.”

"That's scandalous! Is he committed to the club? "I'd fine him two weeks' wages for that…" Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi was caught on his phone after coming off and @chris_sutton73 is not impressed. pic.twitter.com/DwhLzXG8ZQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 5, 2020

Celtic currently sit seven points behind Rangers who currently have two games in hand over their Old Firm rivals.

