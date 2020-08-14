New Celtic striker Albian Ajeti feels he should’ve played more at West Ham

New Celtic striker Albian Ajeti has hit out at his former club West Ham after his struggles at the Premier League side.

Ajeti was signed by West Ham last summer for £8 million but found opportunities limited. The Swiss international featured just nine times off the bench.

Celtic reportedly beat out a number of Premier League and European clubs to Ajeti’s signature.

Speaking to the media as he was unveiled as a Celtic player, Ajeti outlined he believes he deserved to play more during his time at West Ham.

“Yes, to be fair I deserved to play more, I don’t need to hide that. I deserved that. But this is football, this is how it is. I am really happy now. What is gone is gone and I am looking forward now.

“I just think I need to play and this is why I signed for Celtic.

“I had a good chat with the gaffer, Neil Lennon, and the sporting director (Nick Hammond), they really wanted me and this was the most important thing because the first season I had in West Ham was clear for me; I need to play and I am really looking forward to playing with Celtic.”

Ajeti cost Celtic £5 million and will likely be a strong addition to the Scottish champions’ forward line.

The Swiss striker impressed during his time at Basel scoring 37 goals in 75 games. Ajeti will be hoping to re-find his form with the Hoops.

Celtic manager Lennon told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to bring Albian to Celtic.

“He is a tremendous player, an international with real quality and I know he is really determined to do all he can to bring more success to our supporters.

“I have admired him for a long time as he is a really intelligent footballer, well balanced and a really good finisher. We are so pleased to make him a Celtic player and we hope he has a long and prosperous career with us.”

