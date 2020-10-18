Cascarino claims Pickford tackle was ‘as bad as Roy Keane on Haaland’

Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino believes Jordan Pickford’s tackle on Virgil Van Dijk was as bad as Roy Keane’s now infamous challenge of Alf-Inge Haaland.

Van Dijk was forced off the field early in Saturday’s Merseyside derby after being on the receiving end of the lunge from the Everton goalkeeper, however Pickford was not punished for the tackle.

Pickford’s tackle has been widely condemned by the footballing world with reports suggesting that Van Dijk could miss up to eight months of action with an ACL injury.

Former Irish international striker Tony Cascarino was one who was critical of the challenge and likened its seriousness to Roy Keane’s tackle on Manchester City’s Alf-Inge Haaland – one of the worst in Premier League history.

“The challenge… just, wow,” he said on Talksport.

“We give yellow cards so readily and so quickly for minor incidents, and then you see a tackle that is as bad as the one Roy Keane did on Alf-Inge Haaland.

“It was just horrendous!

“We talk about dangerous tackles and two-footing and lunging in and being reckless – Jordan Pickford was everything as bad as it could be.

“I don’t think you can ever say it’s intentional – only the player can answer that – but if you are going to throw yourself, launch yourself, at somebody out of control…

“When I saw it I thought, ‘wow!’

The heated affair at Goodison Park also saw Everton forward Richarlison pick up a 90th minute red card after an equally horrific challenge on Spanish midfielder Thiago.

Thiago managed to stay on the field for the final few minutes of the game, even having a hand in Liverpool’s disallowed winning goal, however Klopp outlined after the game that he had been injured in the challenge.

Liverpool face Ajax in their opening game of the Champions League on Wednesday before taking on Sheffield United at Anfield on the following Saturday.

