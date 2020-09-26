Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Seamus Coleman after Everton victory

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praised on his captain Seamus Coleman after another victory for his side in the Premier League.

Seamus Coleman has been a key part of the Toffees’ excellent start to the season which has seen them win all three of their games in the league.

The Irish captain provided an assist in the first half for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fifth goal of the season as Everton defeated Crystal Palace by 2-1.

Everton have been transformed under Ancelotti with Coleman regaining some of his best form at right-back, and proving himself to be a real leader in the Italian’s side.

Speaking after the Ancelotti outlined that Coleman has so far been one of the top captains he has worked with in his long and illustrious career in the game.

“Seamus is an example for all the others of how you need to be: the attitude, the spirit – every day. I’ve had a lot of captains in my career but how Seamus expresses his love for the shirt is really top.”

Seamus Coleman’s excellent displays at the start of the season will also continue to provide somewhat of a selection headache for Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

The 31-year-old is still the Ireland captain however Kenny opted to start Tottenham’s Matt Doherty at right-back for the UEFA Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Doherty struggled at times and has not yet managed to find his rhythm at his new club Spurs, meaning Coleman could be restored to the starting XI for October’s crucial European Championship playoff against Slovakia.

