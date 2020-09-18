Carlo Ancelotti believes Seamus Coleman can ‘play until he’s 40’

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has outlined that he believes club captain Seamus Coleman can play until he’s 40 ahead of his 250th Premier League start for the Toffees.

Seamus Coleman was very impressive in Everton’s win over Tottenham in the first game of the season and will make his 250th Premier League start for the club against West Brom this weekend.

The Irish captain joined Everton in 2009 from Sligo Rovers signing for just £60,000 and has been one of the club’s best players since his arrival.

Speaking ahead of the game against West Brom, manager Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Coleman outlining that the club are ‘honoured’ to have him as captain.

“I can say he will start and so congratulations to him,” said the Italian.

“It’s a great achievement. We are honoured to have him as a captain in this team. Seamus can play until he’s 40. He’s still young.”

🗣"He can play until he is 40!" 🤣 Carlo Ancelotti on Seamus Coleman making his 250th PL start this weekend! @seamiecoleman23 pic.twitter.com/4uaRX7m76C — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 18, 2020

Coleman will be hoping that he can continue his strong form ahead of Ireland’s upcoming European Championship playoff against Slovakia next month.

The 31-year-old has continued on as Ireland captain since Stephen Kenny took over as manager however he did not start in either of the games against Bulgaria and Finland in the UEFA Nations League.

Tottenham’s Matt Doherty started the internationals ahead of Coleman however he struggled against Everton in his first game for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Speaking following the game, Mourinho outlined that Doherty ‘was not like he normally is’ against Everton.

“You can look to Doherty, a player who is normally in incredible condition.

“He didn’t have pre-season. He went direct from holidays to national team matches.

“No pre-season at all.

“Direct and not one single training session, direct from holidays to national team and he played two consecutive matches and today he was not Matt Doherty like he normally is.”

