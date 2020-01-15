Home Football Can You Name The Eight Most Expensive Irish Transfers Of All Time?

Oisin McQueirns January 15, 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Round Group D, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 5/9/2019 Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland Ireland huddle before the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The January transfer window has reached its half-way point with a host of Irish players already finding either temporary or permanent moves.

Darren Randolph made his return to West Ham following a spell at Middlesbrough U21 internationals Conor Coventry and Zak Elbouzedi both secured moves to League One Lincoln City.

No deal involving an Irish player has broken the bank, so to speak, during this window but there have been plenty of big deals involving boys in green in the past.

 

But can you name the most expensive?

We’re giving you five minutes to name the eight most expensive transfers involving Irish players of all time


If the quiz question does not display properly, just click here.

