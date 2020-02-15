Callum Robinson Sends Timely Reminder To McCarthy With Tidy Finish

Republic of Ireland forward Callum Robinson opened his West Brom account with a tidy finish to give the Baggies the lead in their Championship clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Robinson joined the league leaders on loan in January from Sheffield United and has started all four games since his arrival at the Hawthorns.

The 25-year-old has impressed, setting up a goal in their victory over Luton while his addition has helped West Brom get their season back on track winning three games since arriving.

Robinson was once again in the starting lineup for West Brom in their game against fourth-placed Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, and it was the Irish forward who opened the scoring in the 37th minute.

He made a move through the middle and was found by teammate Matheus Pereira, with Robinson steadying himself quickly and finishing excellently past Brice Samba in the Forest goal.

The away side equalised just before half-time to get themselves back into the game. However, West Brom once again took the lead thanks to an own goal in the 66th minute.

Robinson’s goal and recent return to form is excellent news for Irish manager Mick McCarthy who will no doubt be watching he and Baggies teammate Dara O’Shea closely ahead of Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia in March.

Robinson scored his first goal at international level in Ireland’s victory against New Zealand in November and came on as a substitute in their 1-1 draw against Denmark.

The West Brom man may find himself given an opportunity from the start against Slovakia should James McClean fail to be fit for March.

McClean suffered a medial knee ligament injury earlier this week and has emerged as a doubt for the game in Bratislava meaning McCarthy may have to consider his options for the left-side.