Ian Wright has called for Premier League officials to ban Bruno Fernandes’ signature jump penalty technique claiming it’s “not fair.”

Bruno Fernandes has been known to incorporate a small jump in his penalty style, a technique that was on show against West Brom as he gave Manchester United a 1-0 win.

The Portuguese midfielder saw his initial spot-kick saved by West Brom’s Sam Johnstone. However, VAR ordered a retake as it appeared as though the keeper had strayed off his line.

The penalty was the subject of discussion on Match of the Day following the game and led to former Arsenal striker Ian Wright outlining that he believes the technique should be banned.

“It is [difficult for goalkeepers],” Wright said on BBC’s Match of the Day.

“And then you’ve got forwards jumping up, doing this, doing that sort of stuff and the goalie can’t move his foot off.

“They should stop people jumping and that, they should have to make a full… just run at the ball and hit it. If they can move and the goalies can’t, that’s not fair.”

Gary Lineker asked: “Are you going to have a law that says you can’t jump?”

To which Wright responded; “Yeah, you have to go straight through your penalty run-up, no jumping.”

The technique is unusual but has been largely effective for Fernandes who has been outstanding since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The midfielder has converted 12 penalties for Manchester United including four this season, and his potency from the penalty spot means Bruno Fernandes has surpassed Denis Irwin’s haul of 11 penalty goals for the club.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, ian wright, Manchester United, Premier League