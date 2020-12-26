“Did you see my assist?”

Bruno Fernandes was once again at the heart of the action for Manchester United as they drew 2-2 against Leicester City to keep them third in the Premier League table.

Fernandes has been outstanding this season for the Red Devils and notched up another goal and assist in his side’s draw with Leicester City on St Stephens’ Day.

United opened the scoring in the game at the King Power through Marcus Rashford after he was set up thanks to a poked through ball from Fernandes.

Whether the Portuguese international meant the assist or not remains to be seen however he was quick to remind the goalscorer Rashford just who set him up.

Bruno Fernandes to Marcus Rashford: “Did you see my assist?” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nkCe0mVq11 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 26, 2020

Leicester equalised thanks to a goal from Harvey Barnes in the first half before Fernandes gave United the lead with ten minutes to go in the game.

The Foxes however have had a strong start to the season currently sitting in second position and equalised late on thanks to a goal from Jamie Vardy.

The result leaves both sides in the top three with United a point behind Brendan Rodgers’ side with a game in hand. Leicester sit three points behind league leaders Liverpool having played a game less.

For Fernandes, the midfielder has managed to pick up where he left off last season, scoring ten goals and creating six in 14 league games helping Manchester United climb up the Premier League table.

Since he arrived at the club, Fernandes has scored 26 goals and notched up 16 assists in 43 games and has been widely considered one of United’s best signings in recent years.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, marcus rashford, Premier League