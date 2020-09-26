Bruno Fernandes aims dig at Brighton following Man United’s late victory

Bruno Fernandes aimed a little dig at Brighton after Graham Potter’s side spurned a host of chances in their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes scored the winning penalty at the death as United picked up their first victory of the season, despite Brighton looking like the better side for much of the game.

Brighton hit the woodwork five times in the defeat and thought they had rescued a point after Solly March’s 95th minute header made it 2-2.

United however were awarded a penalty in the 100th minute of the game after striker Neal Maupay was adjudged to have handled the ball from a Harry Maguire header.

As he has done so often since his arrival Fernandes stepped up to the penalty spot and converted United’s winner to give them their first three points of the new campaign.

After the game, Fernandes spoke to BT Sport and outlined that despite everyone believing Brighton deserved more from the game, the objective is to ‘score more goals, not hit the crossbar or post.’

“It was a difficult game,” said Fernandes. “We left so much space for them to play and weren’t as aggressive as we want (to be).

“We gave away two goals and can do so much better.

“Brighton did very well. Everyone can say they deserved more, but the point is to score more goals, not hit the crossbar or post.” Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he believed his side got away with one, however he was pleased with the character the Red Devils showed.

“We got away with one,” the United manager said.

“Maybe one point we deserved, we didn’t deserve more. But the character deserved more.”

United take on Brighton once again this week in the League Cup, and Graham Potter’s side will no doubt be hungry to exact revenge on the Red Devils.

