Bruno Fernandes watched iconic Keane/Vieira clash to prepare for Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes has outlined that he watched the infamous video of Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane’s fight in the tunnel ahead of Manchester United’s game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Man United and Arsenal’s rivalry was one of the Premier League’s most iconic during the late 90s and early 2000s with Keane and Vieira frequently at the forefront of their battles.

Ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday, Bruno Fernandes outlined that he watched Vieira and Keane‘s clash in the tunnel from 2004 in preparation for the game.

“Yesterday I saw a video from Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira in the tunnel. Maybe now there are different situations, different players but the same love (for the game).

“Everyone wants to win, the fight will be there. We know we are playing against a big team but we also know the responsibility we have as Manchester United players.”

Keane has addressed the incident on many occasions and speaking in the Sky Sports studio he again blamed former teammate Gary Neville on the bust-up with Vieira.

“I always think it looks a lot worse than what really happened, he said.

“Gary Neville, it was his fault. Gary was obviously getting bullied in the tunnel.

“I’m quite a placid guy, I really am but if you cross that line with me I will react to it.

“The most important thing that night was the result and we won the game.”

Both Arsenal and Man United will be hoping they can pick up three points when they clash. The two sides are building under young coaches in Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Keane, however, feels that despite the edition of midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, Arsenal still lack aggression – a problem he believes they have had for years.

“Arsenal, oh yeah, they have been lacking aggression for years, there is still a softness to them.

“Over the last few years it’s been a criticism of Arsene Wenger’s teams, technically they’re very good.

“But when the going gets tough a lot of their players go missing and I still think that’s an issue with this team.”

