Brentford Eyeing Up Ronan Curtis As Potential Replacement For Said Benrahma

Brentford are reportedly eyeing up Irish international Ronan Curtis should they lose the talented Said Benrahma ahead of next season.

The Bees currently sit third in the Championship table and are still very much in the hunt for the automatic promotion spots, thanks in no small part to the influence of Benrahma who has scored 17 goals and managed nine assists this season.

According to a report from Portsmouth News, Brentford fear that they could lose the mercurial Benrahma if they fail to achieve promotion this season and Curtis is on their list of potential replacements for the Algerian.

Curtis has been outstanding ever since arriving at Fratton Park from Derry City in May 2018, scoring 13 goals this season and 12 in his first campaign as well as 21 assists in his two years at the club.

The Irish international had been the subject of Championship interest earlier this year with Reading and Blackburn both keen however he remained at Portsmouth and signed a new three and a half year deal at the club.

Portsmouth failed to make it out of the League One playoffs for the second season in a row meaning there is likely to be added interest in the 24-year-old.

Brentford will certainly be fancying their chances of promotion to the Premier League however it’s likely that Benrahma will be playing at the top level whether it is with Thomas Frank’s side or not.

Benrahma has scored six goals in his last three games and seven in total since the restart and his dazzling form has reportedly caught the eye of Frank Lampard and Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, in what would no doubt be another very exciting signing for Chelsea.

Benrahma joined Brentford for just under £3 million in the summer of 2018 from French side Nice.