Bournemouth have reportedly not ruled out legal action following their relegation to the Championship after the failure to award Sheffield United a goal against rivals Aston Villa earlier this season.

The Cherries suffered relegation on the final day of the campaign as Villa stayed up by a point following a draw against West Ham.

Villa however were the beneficiaries of an error from Hawk-Eye in their game against Sheffield United in June as despite goalkeeper Orjan Nyland stepping over the goal-line after catching a free-kick, a goal was not given.

Hawk-Eye issued an apology following the game outlining that “seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost.”

The game would finish 0-0 with the point ending up being crucial to Villa’s survival and according to Sky Sports, Bournemouth’s board will discuss whether to pursue to legal action over the error.

Eddie Howe’s side may ultimately struggle for a case however as under under the VAR protocols set out by the International Football Association Board, a game cannot be invalidated if an error is made by VAR or goal-line technology.

The Premier League declined to comment, while Hawk-Eye has yet to respond to a request for a comment.

Speaking in June following the game Aston Villa manager Dean Smith outlined that he feels his side had decisions go against them throughout the campaign with the club ‘due a bit of luck.’

“I know they’ve scored a goal that isn’t given because of technology, but we did enough to score. I feel for them, but I’ve had technology go against me, and we’re probably due that little bit of luck.”

“Go watch the 94th minute at Crystal Palace. Things happen. Referee Kevin Friend has blown a whistle when we have scored a goal. It should have been a penalty or a goal. We got neither.”