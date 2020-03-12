Bosnian FA Look To Postpone Euro 2020 Playoff Against Northern Ireland

The Bosnian FA have reportedly written to UEFA in a bid to postpone their upcoming Euro 2020 playoff against Northern Ireland in Zenica.

The game had been moved behind closed doors earlier this week amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, with Bosnia’s fifth case of the virus being detected in Zenica.

According to reports from various media outlets, including The Belfast Telegraph, the request from Bosnia surrounds four of their key players who play in the Italian Serie A, with their availability for the game in doubt.

Roma striker Eden Dzeko, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic in addition to goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and defender Ervin Zukanovic all play in the Italian top flight.

UEFA must now make a decision on the game with potential postponement likely to have a major knock-on effect for Euro 2020 with the play-off final set to take place on March 31st.

Northern Ireland or Bosnia & Herzegovina will face either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia in the final, with both games, at this moment in time, set to take place behind closed doors.

European leagues such as La Liga and Serie A have already been postponed with the Premier League and the Champions League reportedly set to follow suit over the coming days.

The Bosnian FA released the following statement; “further informs UEFA that all BH nationals coming from these areas must be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine as well as self-isolation if they come from other areas where COVID has occurred.

“This means that most of our players would not be able to play a playoff game.”

“The FF BH administration is in constant contact with Uefa, and according to the latest information the play-off matches will not be postponed due to the impossibility of setting new dates in the competition calendar,” it added.

“Accordingly, the FF BH expects further instructions from UEFA and will respect all recommendations, orders and instructions of the competent authorities regarding holding public events in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”