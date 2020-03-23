Bohemians To Honour Contracts Of All Staff & Players In Full

Bohemians have released a statement outlining that they will be honouring the contracts of all their players and staff in full amid the coronavirus crisis.

The League of Ireland has been suspended until at least June 19th with some clubs including Cork City and Sligo Rovers forced to temporarily lay off their staff.

Bohemians explained that they would make a small amendment to factor in the extra six weeks of the season, which will now finish on December 4th and that the situation will be “kept under continuous review.”

The letter from the Bohemians board read as follows;

“We wish to clarify that it is our intention to honour all of our contracts/salaries with players and staff in full, with a small amendment to factor in that the season has been extended by an extra six weeks, which we are discussing with our management team and playing staff.

“Obviously, the situation will be kept under continuous review as the ongoing developing situations in other countries at the moment have taught us that things can change quickly. If anything does, we will advise everyone accordingly.

“Had this crisis hit in any number of previous seasons, we would have struggled to pay wages, let alone fulfil contracts in their entirety,” the statement continued.

“We wish to put on record that it is only because of the hard work done in recent years, both on and off the pitch, and the continued support of the members and fans of the club, that we can fulfil our obligations to our players.

“The revenue generated by the record number of members and season tickets sold this season has put us in a position where we can now protect the interests of our staff as much as possible.

The domestic leagues were suspended late last week, with the new schedule now meaning that The Premier Division will finish on Friday, December 4 and the SSE Airtricity League season will close on Friday, December 11, with the second leg of the promotion/relegation play-off.

The new schedule will require the cancellation of the last round of fixtures in the Premier Division, now reduced to 27 games in total.