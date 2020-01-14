Blackburn Reportedly Targeting Potential Move For Ireland’s Ronan Curtis

Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers are reportedly targeting a move for Portsmouth and Ireland winger Ronan Curtis with Tony Mowbray’s side said to be “admirers” of the 23-year-old.

Curtis has been in excellent form during his second season at Pompey scoring ten goals for Kenny Jackett’s side and has understandably been drawing the attention of teams in higher divisions.

According to a report in The Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn have scouted Curtis this season and are said to be huge admirers of the Irish international.

The former Derry City attacker is in the final six months of his current contract at Fratton Park but his deal is reported to include a 12 month option in the club’s favour.

Portsmouth currently sit seventh in League One, just outside the playoff places on goal difference and will likely be reluctant to let one of their best players go as they push for promotion.

Curtis grabbed an impressive 11 goals and 12 assists for Portsmouth last season in what was his debut campaign in English football leading Portsmouth to the playoff semi-finals.

The 23-year-old has also broken into the Irish squad since his arrival at Fratton Park winning three caps, with his most recent one coming in the friendly win over Bulgaria in September.

Speaking in an interview with Portsmouth News last month, Curtis outlined that transfer talk is not something he is focused on at this particular moment in time.

“I’m happy to play for Pompey. I love living in the city and I love the club.

“The gaffer gave me a chance by signing me here and I’m happy to have been able to pay him back.

“I’m not worried if any transfer comes in, if I go, if I stay, contracts or whatever. I’ll just focus on myself and my own game and I’ve just got to carry it on now.

“There is no point in pushing to leave. I’ve still got the rest of this season on my contract and another year’s option.

“They (Pompey) are in no rush to sign me and I’m in no rush to leave so we will see what happens.”