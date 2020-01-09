Birmingham City Among Clubs Interested In Loan Deal For Jonathan Afolabi

Clubs in both the Championship and the Scottish Premiership are interested in a loan deal for Celtic and Irish U21 striker Jonathan Afolabi.

Afolabi joined the Scottish champions in the summer after leaving Southampton and despite impressing for their underage sides has yet to feature for Neil Lennon’s men.

Sources close to the player have told Pundit Arena that Celtic have received interest from clubs in the English second tier as well as the Scottish Premiership in a loan deal for the 19-year-old, with Afolabi keen on first team action.

Birmingham City are understood to be one of the sides interested but Celtic’s lack of options in the striking department means that they may be reluctant to let him leave the club in January.

Celtic fought off a plethora of clubs to secure Afolabi’s signature, with the likes of Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow all offering the talented frontman a deal.

Afolabi caught the attention of many thanks to his excellent displays for Ireland’s U19s in their run to the semi-finals of the European Championships in Armenia during the summer.

The 19-year-old was named in the team of the tournament by UEFA and has since moved up to Stephen Kenny’s U21s squad where he started in their victory over Sweden in September as well as featuring in the win over Armenia.

Afolabi is one of a host of young Irish talents currently plying their trade at Celtic with U19 internationals Barry Coffey, Luca Connell and Armstrong Okoflex as well as right-back Lee O’Connor, who made his Ireland senior debut in the win against New Zealand in November, all on the books of the Scottish champions.