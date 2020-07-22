Dimitar Berbatov Believes Competition From Dean Henderson Will Help David De Gea

Former Manchester United striker has outlined that he believes recalling Dean Henderson as competition for David De Gea would help the Spanish goalkeeper.

De Gea has struggled for form this season making a number of high-profile errors, most recently against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

There have been questions over the Spaniard’s future at the club, with on-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson tipped to succeed De Gea as United’s number one.

Weighing in on the Red Devils’ goalkeeping situation, Berbatov outlined that he believes Henderson returning to the club will actually be good for De Gea and the competition will force him to up his game.

“If United decide to bring back Dean Henderson from Sheffield United, I think that will do De Gea good,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“Players need that competition and Henderson is doing tremendously well in my opinion.

“Henderson is 23, which for a goalkeeper is still very young, he’s got a lot of football ahead of him, but you can see that he is hungry to play and I think the competition he could bring to De Gea could be the difference maker, or breaker.

“Sometimes when you feel to secure in your position that is the moment when you start making mistakes.

“It’s the same with outfield players, when you think you are untouchable you make more mistakes because you are over-confident.”

De Gea has long been on of United’s best players, winning multiple individual accolades at the club as well as featuring in the PFA Team of the Year on five occasions.

Despite the criticism levelled at De Gea this season, Berbatov still believes the 29-year-old to be one of the very best keepers in the world.

“[De Gea] is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world, regardless of the mistakes he has made this season,” Berbatov continued.

“Every goalkeeper, even the greats of the past have all made mistakes throughout the years.

“It’s David’s job to evaluate his performance and I’m sure he knows that he’s not doing well and he can do much, much better.”