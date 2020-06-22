Burnley Captain Ben Mee Condemns Banner Flown Over Etihad Stadium

Burnley defender Ben Mee has condemned a ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner which was flown over the Etihad Stadium ahead of Monday evening’s game with Manchester City.

The banner was flown before Burnley‘s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City with the Clarets releasing a statement during the game making it clear that it’s contents did not represent what the club stands for.

Following the game, club captain Mee took the time to also condemn the banner explaining that he and the players were ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ by the action.

“I’m ashamed and embarrassed that a small number of our hands have decided to fly that around the stadium,” the defender told Sky Sports following the game.

“They have completely missed the point. There’s a group of lads in there that are embarrassed to see that, they’ve missed the point of the whole thing we are trying to achieve and these people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves.

“It does not represent what the club is about, what the players are about and what the a majority of the fans are about, that’s for sure. It’s a small minority of people and I’m really upset that happened.”

"I'm ashamed and embarrassed" Burnley's Ben Mee responds to an offensive banner flown over the Etihad Stadium before today's game with Man City

Mee continued outlining that he and the players heard ‘whispers’ that the banner would be flown over the Etihad shortly before the game.

“Literally as we were coming out, we heard some whispers that it might happen, the club were trying to stop it.

“I hope it doesn’t happen again. We are ashamed and upset that it’s associated with my club.”

Burnley’s full statement condemning the banner reads as follows;

Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening.

We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.

This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.

The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.

We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.