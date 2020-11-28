BBC suspend pundit for ‘handbags’ comment during football league game

BBC have suspended pundit Steve Thompson after he labelled a tussle between players in a League One clash between Swindon and Lincoln City as ‘handbags.’

Thompson was working for the BBC on a freelance basis when he made the comment and as a result, he will not be hired to cover any games for the broadcaster until the new year.

The comment was made during Lincoln City’s game against Swindon in League One with Thompson covering the game for BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Listeners to the station complaint about the comment when Thompson described a brief scuffle as ‘handbags.’

The BBC released a statement on the comments outlining that they ‘didn’t meet the standards’ expected of their broadcast team.

“After listeners raised concerns, Steve acknowledged some of his comments on air didn’t meet the standards we expect. He is taking a break but will be back in the New Year.”

The BBC also recently invited their sports commentators and other broadcast staff to a training session with the aim of avoiding racial bias in their commentary. Some words have been reportedly banned from use on flagship show Match of the Day.

The Daily Mail reports that several words and terms were added to a banned list for commentators as part of the BBC’s Avoiding Racial Bias guide.

The game itself saw Ireland Under-21 international Anthony Scully feature as Lincoln City defeated Swindon to move into third place in League One.

Read More About: BBC, league one