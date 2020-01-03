Barnsley Charged By FA Over Alleged Abuse Of James McClean

The FA have charged Championship side Barnsley following alleged sectarian abuse aimed at Irish international James McClean during their game against Stoke in November.

McClean was allegedly the target of sectarian chanting in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday in November with the FA outlining that Barnsley failed to ensure their supporters conducted themselves in an appropriate fashion.

In a statement the FA said;

“Barnsley FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.

“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or religion and/or beliefs, while attending an EFL Championship fixture against Stoke City FC on Saturday, 9 November 2019.

“Barnsley FC has until Friday, 10 January 2020 to respond.”

The Yorkshire club released its own statement acknowledging the charge outlining that they have been thoroughly investigating the incident since it was brought to their attention.

“Barnsley Football Club has a zero tolerance policy on any form of discrimination. As a club, we are saddened to have had this charge brought against us. Since the incident was first reported, as a club, we have been thoroughly investigating and we will continue to do so.

“Anybody found to be involved in any form of abusive behaviour when representing Barnsley Football Club will be banned from attending matches.

“We will await and respect the outcome of the FA’s charge against us before communicating further on this matter.”

Barnsley’s charge comes in the wake of the PFA coming out in support of McClean following further abuse he faced by fans, this time during Stoke’s game against Huddersfield.

Match officials stopped the game to inform both managers that McClean had reported that he had been receiving abuse from the stands.

McClean then applauded as it was announced over the tannoy that “racist chanting is affecting the game and will not be tolerated.”