Barcelona reportedly targeting shock move for Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a shock move for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi as they search for reinforcements at the back.

Barcelona have been struggling under new manager Ronald Koeman in La Liga winning just three of their opening seven league games.

The Catalan giants also find themselves very light at centre-half with Gerard Pique, Clément Lenglet and Ronald Araujo their only first-team options in the position.

According to a report from Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are looking to strengthen at the back in January and Arsenal’s Mustafi is one of the names on their shortlist.

Mustafi has been largely underwhelming since arriving at Arsenal from Valencia but Barcelona believe they could snap up the German international on a cut price deal in January, with his contract expiring in the summer.

The report outlines that Barcelona are also targeting a number of other Premier League defenders including Mustafi.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger is understood to be on Barcelona’s radar after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge while they try for Joel Matip although given Liverpool’s recent injury crisis at the back a move for the Cameroonian is unlikely.

Sport also outline that they may return for Manchester City’s Eric Garcia but a deal is ‘unlikely’.

Outside of the Premier League, Federico Fazio, Germán Pezzella and Mateo Musacchio are all said to be options for Barcelona.

