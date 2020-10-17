Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly set to do battle for Bruno Fernandes

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly set to offer Bruno Fernandes a Manchester United exit less than 12 months after his arrival at Old Trafford.

According to a report from The Sun, the two clubs are monitoring Bruno Fernandes who has proven to be a huge hit in Manchester following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January of this year.

Fernandes was reportedly very unhappy at being substituted off in Man United’s 6-1 defeat to Tottenham and was said to be involved in a dressing room row at half-time.

The Portuguese international denied there were serious problems at the club and dismissed a report claiming he was unhappy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics.

The Man United managed addressed the rumours on Friday, outlining that the reports of a falling out are attempting to create a division in the group.

“It’s one of those things that you have to get over it as soon as you can and move on. We know any little chance from outside, you want to create a division.

“Bruno spoke really well the other day, we are united and have to stay together. We can’t listen to everyone outside, we’ve got to get on with it.

“Bruno has now lost two league games since he came to the club and he came in February. But, it’s been two in quick succession, he’s not used to losing league games for us but Bruno, welcome to Manchester United, this is what happens when you lose a couple.

“They’re going to try and create a division between us but that’s not going to happen, this is a group that wants to work hard together and stick together,” said Solskajer.

Fernandes will be hoping he and United can bounce back from the Tottenham defeat when they take on Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

