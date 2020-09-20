Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to the club.

Barcelona’s potential move for Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly been thrown into doubt after the club were banned by La Liga chiefs from signing the Liverpool man.

Ronald Koeman has identified Wijnaldum as well as fellow Dutch international Memphis Depay as priorities in the transfer window with both players in the final year of their contracts.

Wijnaldum linked with Barcelona.

According to The Mirror, however, Barcelona’s financial struggles could shelve plans to sign Wijnaldum with the Spanish league’s governing body stepping in to block the move.

La Liga have imposed strict financial guidelines on clubs in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lionel Messi staying at the club means that Barcelona must first sell some big-name players to raise transfer fees for any potential new arrivals.

Barcelona’s financial condition.

They are currently struggling with a massive €600m-a-year wage bill.

Barcelona must also pay the same amount as the transfer fee to the Spanish government following financial help given to clubs during the crisis.

The club are believed to have agreed personal terms with both Wijnaldum and Depay. However, it now looks as though neither will be heading to the Nou Camp this window.

Joris Evers, La Liga’s director of communications, said, in quotes reported by The Mirror, that they “have a financial system,” which goes beyond UEFA’s Financial Fair Play.

“At UEFA they look at figures when a season is finished, we set the standards before the season starts.

“If Barcelona try to do a deal behind the scenes, our analysts will notice this immediately.

“The clubs agreed on this system as a reaction on a period when they were struggling to pay the wages of the players, because they’d overspent time and time again. Nobody wants to go back to that situation.’’

If Wijnaldum does stay at Anfield then his contract situation means that he will be available to join

