Barcelona reportedly furious at Dembele’s decision to snub Man United

Barcelona were reportedly angered by winger Ousmane Dembele’s decision not to sign for Manchester United ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Dembele had been linked with a deadline day move from Barcelona to Old Trafford as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The 23-year-old however opted to stay at the Nou Camp in a move which is said to have scuppered Barcelona’s chances of signing Lyon forward Memphis Depay for £25 million.

According to ESPN, Barcelona were left furious at Dembele’s decision, with the winger opting to stay despite manager Ronald Koeman making it clear that he wouldn’t play a major role this season.

Dembele signed for Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a fee of €105 million plus a reported €40 million in add-ons however he has struggled since arriving at the Nou Camp.

Injury struggles have meant that Dembele has only featured 75 times in four seasons at the club scoring 19 times.

Koeman and Barcelona wanted to bring Depay to Barcelona during the window however Dembele staying meant that the funds were not freed up.

The former Everton boss has overhauled some of the squad since his arrival at the club following their humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions League.

Luis Suarez is one who exited Barcelona as he signed for Atletico Madrid in a move that was criticised by Lionel Messi while midfielders Ivan Rakitic, Arthur and Arturo Vidal also left the club over the past few months.

One player who is not in Koeman’s plans who didn’t leave the club however is defender Samuel Umtiti. According to reports Barcelona are also unhappy with the French international following his decision to stay.

Read More About: Barcelona, La Liga, Manchester United, Premier League