Ireland U16 forward Ayodeji Sotona turns down new contract at Man United

Republic of Ireland underage international Ayodeji Sotona has reportedly left Manchester United after turning down the offer of a new deal from the club.

According to RTE, Ayodeji Sotona was offered a three-year professional contract by the Red Devils but talk of a five-figure weekly wage was deemed prohibitive by the club.

Thus meaning Sotona will now look for a new club having failed to agree terms at Old Trafford.

Sotona has flourished at underage level with Manchester United and scored in their FA Youth Cup victory over Wigan in February.

The 17-year-old was also reported to be the club’s fastest player in September of 2019. He clocked the best speed of anyone at United in tests, with 22.9mph.

Sotona was born in Waterford and grew up in Mullingar. He has made two appearances for Ireland at U16 level but is also eligible to play for both Nigeria and England.

The forward had been hoping to make an impact in the first team at some stage soon however that desire is also said to have complicated discussions between the player and the club.

According to a report from the Athletic, a host of European clubs had been circling around Sotona this summer. It will be interesting to see where the talented forward ends up next season.

