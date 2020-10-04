Aston Villa defeat Liverpool 7-2 to cap off crazy Premier League weekend

Aston Villa have beaten Liverpool by 7-2 in an unbelievable game at Villa Park, which saw Ollie Watkins score a hat-trick and Jack Grealish grab two.

Both Liverpool and Villa were going into this game having won all of their opening matches to begin the Premier League season.

The home side took a surprise lead in the fourth minute of the game when back-up goalkeeper Adrian played a loose pass to Grealish who found Watkins free in the area to tap home.

Watkins bagged his second of the game in the 2oth minute before John McGinn got on the scoresheet to give Villa a remarkable 3-1 lead over Liverpool – after Mo Salah had cut the deficit to 2-1.

The former Brentford striker then bagged his hat-trick in the 35th minute to become the first player to score three against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side in one game.

Villa had begun the season in impressive form and did not lay up in the second half with Ross Barkley scoring from outside the area for his first goal for the club in the 55th minute.

A dream debut for Ross Barkley!

📱 Follow #AVLLIV here: https://t.co/8poe9HhkGJ

📲 Get the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/WzgbZQslqT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 4, 2020

Salah scored again to make it 5-2, however a brace from Grealish in the 66th to 75th minute meant that the game ended with the incredible scoreline of 7-2.

According to Opta, the loss to Villa is the first time Liverpool have conceded seven goals in a game since April 1963. Liverpool are also the first reigning English top-flight champions to ship seven goals in a league match since Arsenal against Sunderland in September 1953.

It comes on the same day Manchester United suffered a 6-1 defeat to Tottenham, after conceding four goals in the first half and having a man sent off.

The two defeats are the first time both Man United and Liverpool have conceded six goals in a match on the same day.

