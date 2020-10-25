Ashley Cole on how he got into Cristiano Ronaldo’s head during clash

Ashley Cole has outlined that he told Cristiano Ronaldo that he had him ‘in his pocket’ during a clash between Manchester United and Chelsea in 2006.

Cole and Ronaldo had frequent battles during their time in the Premier League as well as on the international and European stage.

Ronaldo even mentioned Cole in 2016 as the toughest opponent he has faced, with the English defender wildly considered one of the best left-backs to ever play in the Premier League.

Cole spoke to Chelsea TV and recalled one particular encounter from 2006, when United and Chelsea, who were both contending for the title, battled to a 1-1 draw.

The former England international even remembered telling Ronaldo he had him in his pocket as he tried to get into the five time Ballon D’or winner’s head.

“I was so focused on that game. Even in the changing room I just felt different going into this game.

“My focus and concentration — mentally I was on it. I came to show him the line a lot because I kind of fancied my chances up against him with my pace.

“And a little bit of mentality actually, I think I got in his head a few times. He always wanted that extra trick.

“I gave him a strong tackle, maybe it was a foul or not, I don’t know. And I felt at that time he didn’t want it no more.

“He’s kind of put his hand up and said, ‘I wanna go off.’ So I think it was a good time to say I had him in my pocket.

“But I had so much respect for him, it was always a tough battle against not just Manchester United, but against him. And to see what he’s gone on to do is testament to how good he actually was.

“This is just one of my good moments against him and I would probably say I came out on top on this occasion.”

